Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering his wife and son

Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering his wife and son03:38
Anti-abortion groups shift focus post-Roe02:41
Body of missing 23-year-old woman found same day ex-boyfriend fatally shot by police01:30
Teen shot to death during farewell visit to former Harlem neighborhood01:36
Son of former Manhattan judge kills mom before jumping to his death00:59
Murder charges dropped for NYC bodega worker02:59
Authorities arrest man linked to 1975 Pennsylvania murder by DNA testing03:10
Increased gas prices lead to more reports of gas theft in U.S.02:04
'Nothing short of heroic': Good Samaritan shoots Indiana mall gunman02:05
Crew member shot to death on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' set01:32
Florida teen accused of smothering 3-year-old sister to death01:34
Accused Buffalo gunman pleads not guilty to hate crime charges02:08
True crime: Behind America’s growing obsession | Cracking the Case23:29
Police in Pennsylvania make arrest in 1975 murder of Lindy Sue Biechler01:10
West Virginia woman wakes up from 2-year coma, names brother as attacker03:10
A look at how police handle gun violence crisis in Philadelphia03:49
Behind-the-scenes look at impact of gun violence in U.S.06:25
After waking from two-year coma, woman names brother as her attacker02:04
Suspect in NASCAR driver's stabbing shot, killed by police after confrontation01:20
Mexico captures drug lord behind 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent00:54
