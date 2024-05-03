Former racing driver Susie Wolff leads the all-female F1 Academy

Susie Wolff spent decades racing to the finish line in the male-dominated world of motorsports. Wolff is now leading the all-female F1 Academy and history will be made this weekend in Miami when speedy women from all over the world will race for the junior-level women's championship. NBC News' Savannah Sellers spoke with Wolff on what it takes to shatter glass ceilings one engine at a time.May 3, 2024