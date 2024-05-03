IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former racing driver Susie Wolff leads the all-female F1 Academy
May 3, 202403:17
  • Now Playing

    Former racing driver Susie Wolff leads the all-female F1 Academy

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Travis and Jason Kelce react to mom's appearance on TODAY

    01:02

  • Some new NFL faces have never played competitive football

    01:30

  • Gabby Douglas returns to gymnastics after 8 years, eyeing the 2024 Olympics

    01:20

  • How a high school pep band played the University of Denver’s men’s hockey team to an NCAA victory

    02:29

  • NFL gives players option to wear guardian caps during games

    01:43

  • Meet the first female soccer player to sign $1.5M contract in the US

    04:29

  • 'I never once cheated,' Reggie Bush says after getting Heisman Trophy back

    02:10

  • NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks

    03:56

  • TODAY exclusive: Host for Tom Brady’s Netflix roast revealed

    01:07

  • Formula One world champion Red Bull to race down D.C.'s Pennsylvania Ave

    04:34

  • NBA player banned for life for gambling

    01:33

  • Massive settlement reported near between Justice Department and Nassar abuse victims

    01:29

  • Report: Justice Department to pay victims of Larry Nassar $100 million

    02:43

  • Breaker Sunny Choi on training for Olympics

    03:21

  • US Women's soccer team stars share their goals for Paris 2024

    04:59

  • Team USA gymnasts talk road to 2024 Paris Olympic Games

    04:29

  • Mother takes to TikTok to find hero who saved her son from puck at hockey game

    03:32

  • Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter charged with bank fraud

    01:30

  • Charges filed against former interpreter of Dodgers star Ohtani

    04:24

NBC News NOW

Former racing driver Susie Wolff leads the all-female F1 Academy

03:17

Susie Wolff spent decades racing to the finish line in the male-dominated world of motorsports. Wolff is now leading the all-female F1 Academy and history will be made this weekend in Miami when speedy women from all over the world will race for the junior-level women's championship. NBC News' Savannah Sellers spoke with Wolff on what it takes to shatter glass ceilings one engine at a time.May 3, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Former racing driver Susie Wolff leads the all-female F1 Academy

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Travis and Jason Kelce react to mom's appearance on TODAY

    01:02

  • Some new NFL faces have never played competitive football

    01:30

  • Gabby Douglas returns to gymnastics after 8 years, eyeing the 2024 Olympics

    01:20

  • How a high school pep band played the University of Denver’s men’s hockey team to an NCAA victory

    02:29

  • NFL gives players option to wear guardian caps during games

    01:43
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All