Former Russian foreign minister speaks on Ukraine invasion
Former Russian foreign minister speaks on Ukraine invasion08:19
NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by former Russian foreign minister from 1991-1996, Andrei Kozyrev, to discuss his thoughts on Vladimir Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. March 12, 2022
