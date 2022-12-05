IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former 'Say Yes to the Dress' designer speaks on career pivot

    04:06
Former 'Say Yes to the Dress' designer speaks on career pivot

04:06

Former “Say Yes to the Dress” designer Hayley Paige Gutman legally changed her name to Cheval following a failed contract renegotiation with her former employer. Cheval now shares her story on creating her new brand “She is Cheval” and her path to taking on a significant career pivot. Dec. 5, 2022

