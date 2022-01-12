Former Senator Harry Reid to lie in state at U.S. Capitol
Former Senator Harry Reid is set to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol today after passing away last month at the age of 82. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell explains what to expect from today’s ceremony. Jan. 12, 2022
