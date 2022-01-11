Former students sue nation's top universities alleging illegal collusion to limit financial aid
Former students are suing some of the country’s biggest and most prestigious schools over financial aid for students. Five former students say universities like Yale, Brown, Columbia, and many more are giving priority to kids of wealthy donors.Jan. 11, 2022
