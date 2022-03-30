Former Tennessee nurse found guilty of negligent homicide after accidental death
03:04
A former Tennessee nurse is found guilty of negligent homicide after a patient in 2017 died from being administered the wrong drugs. The verdict is causing outrage in the medical community with other nurses beginning to speak out.March 30, 2022
Historic California gold mine looks to reopen as gold prices remain high
04:47
People react to the Oscars slap heard around the world
14:24
Now Playing
Former Tennessee nurse found guilty of negligent homicide after accidental death
03:04
UP NEXT
Search for answers underway after teen falls to death at amusement park
03:43
Honduras Supreme Court allows extradition of former president to U.S.
03:06
14-year-old paralyzed in tornado gets back on his feet