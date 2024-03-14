IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former Treasury Secy. Mnuchin says he's putting together a group to buy TikTok
March 14, 2024

Steven Mnuchin, who served as treasury secretary during the Trump administration, said that he would be trying to put together a group to buy TikTok. The House of Representatives passed a bill that could ban the social media app if it did not divest from its China-based parent company ByteDance.March 14, 2024

