IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 Committee issues subpoena to Donald Trump

    03:04

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump

    01:37

  • Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress

    02:28

  • DOJ requests six-month prison sentence for Steve Bannon

    03:30

  • What to expect in the third week of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

    03:02

  • DOJ appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago case

    02:07

  • Former officer Michael Fanone shares thoughts on Capitol riot, policing in his new book 

    12:49

  • Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    01:21

  • Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena with letter pushing election fraud claims

    01:21

  • Jan. 6 committee unanimously votes to subpoena former President Trump

    02:48

  • Watch: Highlights from Jan. 6 committee's ninth hearing

    02:55

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

    01:38

  • Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Pelosi and other lawmakers during Capitol riot

    07:56

  • Trump told staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago: report

    02:26

  • House Jan. 6th committee holds ninth hearing tomorrow

    00:56

  • Recapping previous Jan. 6 hearings and previewing what's to come

    02:09

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) says Ginni Thomas may be featured in upcoming Jan 6 committee hearing

    07:32

  • Ginni Thomas tells Jan. 6 committee she still believes 2020 election was stolen from Trump

    00:29

  • MAGA ‘road map to an insurrection’: Jan. 6 insider on connections to riot and Meadows texts

    08:03

NBC News NOW

Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee

03:15

Former top adviser to former President Trump Hope Hicks is interviewing with the January 6th committee according to a source familiar with the matter. This comes just days after the committee officially subpoenaed Trump. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles reports. Oct. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 Committee issues subpoena to Donald Trump

    03:04

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump

    01:37

  • Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress

    02:28

  • DOJ requests six-month prison sentence for Steve Bannon

    03:30

  • What to expect in the third week of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

    03:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All