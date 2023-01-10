Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to face sentencing in fraud case

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Trump Organization’s former CFO Allen Weisselberg is set to face sentencing after pleading guilty to multiple tax fraud charges that helped the company avoid paying taxes for more than 15 years. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains how Weisselberg’s guilty plea could impact his sentence and whether his testimony could lead to guilty verdict against the Trump Organization in a separate fraud case. Jan. 10, 2023

