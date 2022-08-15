IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty to criminal charges

NBC News NOW

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges this week tied to his indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Terms of the plea have not immediately been disclosed. Aug. 15, 2022

