NBC News NOW

Former Trump staffers reveal his tendency to keep classified documents

03:41

NBC News’ Ken Dilanian spoke exclusively with Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton to shed some light on Trump’s treatment of state secrets, claiming the former president was known to take classified documents. Aug. 17, 2022

