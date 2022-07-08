IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

03:19

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone is testifying behind closed doors in front of the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot after being subpoenaed last week. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach breaks down what to expect from the closed-door meeting and whether recordings of the testimony could be used in future public hearings. July 8, 2022

