NBC News NOW

Former U.S. Marine creates team of special operations vets to train Ukrainian soldiers

04:14

A group of American and British military veterans called “The Mozart Group” is a team of special operations vets who are training and equipping Ukrainian soldiers. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian spoke with a retired Marine Colonel who intended to cover the conflict as a journalist but established the organization after witnessing the devastation in Bucha. May 5, 2022

