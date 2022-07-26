IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Former U.S. Marine detained in Russia Trevor Reed speaks out

07:15

In an NBC News exclusive interview, Hallie Jackson speaks with Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine who was held in a Russian prison for nearly three years and was released through a prisoner swap in April. Along with his gratitude, Reed shares his mission to put pressure on the Biden administration to do more in bringing other Americans still held in Russian custody back to the U.S.July 26, 2022

