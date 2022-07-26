Former U.S. Marine detained in Russia Trevor Reed speaks out

- UP NEXT
South Korea's SK Group announces $22 billion investment in meeting with Biden01:33
Congress moves to address drug pricing, same-sex marriage and more before summer recess03:23
Pence’s chief of staff highest ranking official to appear before Jan. 6 federal grand jury03:22
Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms improve, according to doctor01:51
Biden says he is ‘feeling good’ despite sore throat, cough from Covid01:51
Same-sex marriage bill passes House but faces uncertain future in Senate04:32
Dr. Fauci believes that Biden will do ‘fine’ after positive Covid-19 diagnosis01:34
Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms have improved, his doctor says01:05
Biden appears virtually for meeting on gas prices after testing positive for Covid02:39
Watch: Jan. 6 hearing room laughs at video of Josh Hawley fleeing Capitol riot01:11
Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on Trump's actions during Capitol riot03:09
Hawley gestured towards protesters, then later fled Capitol on January 601:29
Cheney claims Trump made purposeful choice to violate oath of office08:43
Former CDC Acting Director discusses Biden’s positive Covid-19 result01:14
What role does age play in Biden’s Covid treatment?01:36
White House says Biden is taking Paxlovid for mild symptoms, will continue working in isolation06:23
First lady says Biden ‘doing fine’ after testing positive for COVID-1901:01
President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-1908:01
Jan. 6 committee to run by Trump’s decision-making during riot03:13
Biden takes new actions on climate change without declaring emergency01:20
- UP NEXT
South Korea's SK Group announces $22 billion investment in meeting with Biden01:33
Congress moves to address drug pricing, same-sex marriage and more before summer recess03:23
Pence’s chief of staff highest ranking official to appear before Jan. 6 federal grand jury03:22
Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms improve, according to doctor01:51
Biden says he is ‘feeling good’ despite sore throat, cough from Covid01:51
Same-sex marriage bill passes House but faces uncertain future in Senate04:32
Play All