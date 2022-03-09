Former Ukraine minister of finance on Russian oil ban:' Momentous step on behalf of the U.S.':
Ukraine's former Minister of Finance, Natalie Jaresko, reacts to the measures that Biden announced regarding Russian energy supplies, saying it is a "momentous" step on the behalf of the United States to stop the Russia-Ukraine war. March 9, 2022
