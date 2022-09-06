Former Uvalde teacher hopes students will be able to ‘move on’ as new school year begins

- Now Playing
Former Uvalde teacher hopes students will be able to ‘move on’ as new school year begins06:26
- UP NEXT
Juul Labs agrees to pay $440 million settlement after ad campaign targets teens02:00
Triple-digit temperatures raise concerns over California's power grid03:12
Judge grants special master request in Mar-a-Lago case02:51
Police on the lookout for suspects who killed 10, injured 15 in Canadian stabbing spree01:52
Communities debate on building spaceports, citing high cost, low demand04:58
Federal government declares parts of New England 'natural disaster areas' due to dry conditions02:59
National Guard supplies residents of Jackson with clean water amid water emergency03:01
Thousands of Pakistan flooding survivors are suffering from waterborne illness04:14
SpaceX’s Starlink aims to expand rural communication from space03:32
Senate GOP candidate Blake Masters defends controversial comments on Fed's diversity in video message01:41
French small town pays tribute to American WWII Army fighter pilot05:03
U.S. confirms death of American citizen in Ukraine03:16
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging patent infringement over Covid vaccine01:32
Powerful NYC gay nightlife figure accused of years of sexual assault02:38
Psilocybin mushrooms show promise for treating alcohol addiction02:26
Jill Biden tests positive for Covid in rebound case00:23
Hyundai, Kia cars recalled following reports of SUVs bursting into flames02:25
Biden expected to announce plan on student loan debt as soon as tomorrow02:26
Two men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer01:41
- Now Playing
Former Uvalde teacher hopes students will be able to ‘move on’ as new school year begins06:26
- UP NEXT
Juul Labs agrees to pay $440 million settlement after ad campaign targets teens02:00
Triple-digit temperatures raise concerns over California's power grid03:12
Judge grants special master request in Mar-a-Lago case02:51
Police on the lookout for suspects who killed 10, injured 15 in Canadian stabbing spree01:52
Communities debate on building spaceports, citing high cost, low demand04:58
Play All