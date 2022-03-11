Former vapers explain why quitting improved their mental health
Many American teenagers use vaping devices in efforts to control stress and anxiety, but some experts say it only makes mental health problems worse. Savannah Sellers speaks with teens who quit vaping and say their mental health improved as a result.March 11, 2022
