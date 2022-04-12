IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Former Virginia police officer found guilty on six counts for role in Capitol riot

00:32

Former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson was found guilty on all six counts for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The charges include obstruction of Congress and disorderly conduct, making it the fourth trial verdict related to the attack. April 12, 2022

