NBC News NOW

Former VP Cheney slams Trump in new endorsement ad 

02:59

Former Vice President Dick Cheney is speaking publicly for the first time in months, slamming Donald Trump in an attack ad endorsing his daughter Liz Cheney in her Wyoming race. Cheney is running against Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman in the state's Republican primary. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports. Aug. 6, 2022

