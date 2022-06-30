IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

Following explosive testimony from a former White House aide on Tuesday, the House January 6 committee is turning its attention to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who has now been subpoenaed by the committee investigating the Capitol riot. NBC News’ Allie Raffa breaks down whether Cipollone is likely to cooperate with lawmakers and how some Republicans are pushing back against allegations made in Tuesday’s hearing. June 30, 2022

