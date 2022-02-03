Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment
02:02
U.S. service members based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, are preparing to be deployed to Poland and Germany as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine continues to worsen. NBC News' Cal Perry has the details.Feb. 3, 2022
Manchin: 'Build Back Better' is dead, certain provisions could live on
04:28
U.S. hospitals recruit nurses from foreign countries to fill staff shortages
04:16
Parents of Michigan school shooter seen blowing kisses in court
00:27
One dead, four wounded in shooting on California Greyhound bus
00:18
Now Playing
Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment
02:02
UP NEXT
How the Covid pandemic has affected national suicide rates and mental health