IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Manchin: 'Build Back Better' is dead, certain provisions could live on

    04:28

  • U.S. hospitals recruit nurses from foreign countries to fill staff shortages

    04:16

  • Parents of Michigan school shooter seen blowing kisses in court

    00:27

  • One dead, four wounded in shooting on California Greyhound bus

    00:18
  • Now Playing

    Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    How the Covid pandemic has affected national suicide rates and mental health

    10:48

  • How Cuba is faring with U.S. embargo after 60 years

    03:29

  • How rising global temperatures could worsen winter snowstorms

    04:54

  • Children under five are the ‘last group missing’ on Covid vaccinations, says BioNTech founder

    04:15

  • Biden to tout gun crime strategy amid nationwide rise in crime rate

    02:47

  • Justice Department could pursue charges against states involved in fake electors scandal

    04:10

  • Chinese artist uses NFT’S for activism

    04:03

  • Tesla recall has self-driving features in the spotlight

    03:44

  • Inflation and supply chain issues impacts homeless shelter

    03:21

  • 1988 calendar ‘Every Woman’s Fantasy’ going viral 35 years later 

    02:40

  • Biden Administration wants families separated at border to stay in the U.S.

    02:51

  • Restaurant owners pleading for Congress’s help following Omicron surge

    05:01

  • Panel of experts concludes microwave energy is most likely causing ‘Havana Syndrome’

    04:09

  • Thousands mourn NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral

    02:15

  • Brian Flores files discrimination lawsuit against NFL, 3 teams to 'create some change'

    05:29

NBC News NOW

Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment

02:02

U.S. service members based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, are preparing to be deployed to Poland and Germany as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine continues to worsen. NBC News' Cal Perry has the details.Feb. 3, 2022

  • Manchin: 'Build Back Better' is dead, certain provisions could live on

    04:28

  • U.S. hospitals recruit nurses from foreign countries to fill staff shortages

    04:16

  • Parents of Michigan school shooter seen blowing kisses in court

    00:27

  • One dead, four wounded in shooting on California Greyhound bus

    00:18
  • Now Playing

    Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    How the Covid pandemic has affected national suicide rates and mental health

    10:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All