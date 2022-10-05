Fort Myers pediatric ICU nurse recounts Hurricane Ian

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
While many Floridians evacuated the state, some stayed behind during Ian to work through the hurricane. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has the story of a pediatric ICU nurse in Fort Myers who treated patients for days while remaining disconnected from her own family. Oct. 5, 2022

