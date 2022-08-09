IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Violent online posts grow after FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    01:24

  • Veteran develops app to help stop relapse of substance abuse

    04:07
  • Now Playing

    Fourth tanker catches fire at oil storage facility, jeopardizes Cuba's electrical system

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 panel meets virtually with Mike Pompeo

    03:55

  • Suspect in custody in connection with deaths of four Muslim men in New Mexico

    01:49

  • Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 

    02:31

  • Greg McMichael apologizes to family of Ahmaud Arbery

    03:35

  • The future of touch and smell in virtual worlds

    04:12

  • DOJ charges four Louisville officers for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights

    05:07

  • Biden administration declares monkeypox a public health emergency

    00:34

  • Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. testify in New York tax probe

    02:38

  • White House plans to declare monkeypox a public health emergency

    02:57

  • Biden to sign executive order protecting access to abortion

    04:07

  • Stocks rebound as investors cheer strong economic data

    03:16

  • Examining Day 2 of Alex Jones' testimony

    04:32

  • Student athletes face uncertainty after colleges go silent post-Roe

    02:50

  • Michigan voters react to Trump endorsement of gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon

    03:17

  • Independent bookstores grow in diversity, number

    03:05

  • NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games

    00:26

  • Death toll increases from eastern Kentucky flooding, more rain expected

    04:22

NBC News NOW

Fourth tanker catches fire at oil storage facility, jeopardizes Cuba's electrical system

01:47

A deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, killed one firefighter after a tank explosion. According to a government report, 16 more firefighters remain missing and roughly 125 people have been injured. Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro reports. Aug. 9, 2022

  • Violent online posts grow after FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    01:24

  • Veteran develops app to help stop relapse of substance abuse

    04:07
  • Now Playing

    Fourth tanker catches fire at oil storage facility, jeopardizes Cuba's electrical system

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 panel meets virtually with Mike Pompeo

    03:55

  • Suspect in custody in connection with deaths of four Muslim men in New Mexico

    01:49

  • Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 

    02:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All