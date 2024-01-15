IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fredrick X brings in new era of Danish royalty with Australian-born queen

Fredrick X brings in new era of Danish royalty with Australian-born queen

Fredrick X became the new king of Denmark following his mother’s abdication of the throne, bringing in a new era of royalty and his wife Mary as the first Australian-born queen. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald details the king’s life and bringing two countries from two sides of the world together.Jan. 15, 2024

