IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies in skiing accident

    00:26
  • UP NEXT

    University of Michigan settles with sexual abuse accusers

    00:24

  • How Jan. 6 changed one man's path away from QAnon

    01:46

  • Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment

    02:10

  • Schumer plans vote on Senate rules change for voting rights

    03:04

  • Vegan fast-food grows in popularity as top chains add plant-based options

    04:08

  • Michigan Republicans to debate changing state’s voting laws ahead of midterm elections

    03:43

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on redistricting its congressional map

    04:19

  • White House launches free at-home Covid test website

    03:56

  • New York attorney general uncovers ‘significant evidence’ of suggested fraud amid Trump Organization probe

    03:35

  • Biden set to give news conference as he marks one year in office

    05:08

  • Tongan Olympian explains his difficulty contacting his father

    03:34

  • Tonga gears up for recovery after volcanic eruption

    02:24

  • Peloton faces setback as stock hits a 52-week low

    03:41

  • Second journalist killed in Mexico this week

    03:28

  • 'Stalkerware' apps help domestic abusers spy on their victims

    05:36

  • The 5G battle between tech and travel explained 

    01:45

  • House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Giuliani, other Trump aides

    03:33

  • Jay-Z’s Team Roc asks DOJ to investigate Kansas City, Kan., police

    03:10

  • Bronx gas explosion leads to fire, partial building collapse

    00:21

NBC News NOW

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies in skiing accident

00:26

French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died following a ski accident in the French Alps on Wednesday. He was 37 years old and set to star in Marvel's upcoming series "Moon Knight."Jan. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies in skiing accident

    00:26
  • UP NEXT

    University of Michigan settles with sexual abuse accusers

    00:24

  • How Jan. 6 changed one man's path away from QAnon

    01:46

  • Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment

    02:10

  • Schumer plans vote on Senate rules change for voting rights

    03:04

  • Vegan fast-food grows in popularity as top chains add plant-based options

    04:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All