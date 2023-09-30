IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    French officials fight a bedbug invasion ahead of the Paris Olympics

French officials fight a bedbug invasion ahead of the Paris Olympics

The French government is rolling out a national plan to combat an invasion of bedbugs in the country's cities, just months before the Olympics are set to be held in Paris.Sept. 30, 2023

