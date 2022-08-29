IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    French small town pays tribute to American WWII Army fighter pilot

French small town pays tribute to American WWII Army fighter pilot

A Wyoming family knew their great uncle fought and died as an Army fighter pilot in World War II. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist has the story of how one small town in Eastern France reunited with that family to honor the pilot who spent his final moments fighting for their country’s freedom. Aug. 29, 2022

