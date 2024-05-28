IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
French village honors family of World War II airman who died in combat 
May 28, 2024

French village honors family of World War II airman who died in combat 

03:38

A village in France honored the family of a World War II airman who died in combat. The family of Paul Chaufty got the chance to meet the 94-year-old woman who witnessed his aircraft being shot down at age 14.May 28, 2024

