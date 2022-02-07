Frontier, Spirit merge to form fifth largest U.S. airline
02:17
Low-cost airlines Frontier and Spirit have agreed to a multibillion-dollar merger that creates the fifth largest U.S. carrier. CNBC's Phil LeBeau breaks down why the airline companies decided to get together. Feb. 7, 2022
Now Playing
Frontier, Spirit merge to form fifth largest U.S. airline
02:17
UP NEXT
Congress persists on election reform despite Trump's ongoing attacks
02:33
New Jersey to lift school mask mandate effective next month
00:24
Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slur in past podcasts
03:56
General Motors to invest $7 billion in manufacturing electric vehicles
04:57
Two cruise ships seized in the Bahamas over unpaid fuel expenses