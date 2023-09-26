IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

FTC files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

02:06

The Federal Trade Commission is suing Amazon, alleging that the company used its power as an online retail giant to pressure sellers and warp prices. NBC News' Noah Pransky breaks down the FTC allegations and what could happen next in the lawsuit.Sept. 26, 2023

