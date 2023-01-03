IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried expected to plead not guilty to fraud charges

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia schools require students, teachers to wear masks after holiday break

    04:48

  • 63 Russian soldiers killed in New Year’s Eve attack on barracks

    03:56

  • Thousands gather in Vatican City as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state

    02:52

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy facing challenges securing votes to become speaker of the House

    03:36

  • Russia says its soldiers were killed in HIMARS attack on Donetsk

    00:42

  • Storm system in middle of U.S. bringing winter weather alerts, threats of isolated tornadoes

    03:24

  • Several share details on past interactions with Idaho murder suspect

    02:35

  • 1,600 bats saved during winter storm by Houston animal shelter

    03:10

  • Tips for staying sober while celebrating New Year's

    03:39

  • Netanyahu sworn in as Israeli prime minister with far-right cabinet

    03:33

  • Forecast: Warm conditions coming to eastern states, West faces heavy rainfall

    02:49

  • Some universities are blocking access to TikTok over campus Wi-Fi

    03:28

  • Russian missile strikes across Ukraine targeting electricity infrastructure

    03:52

  • Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm

    03:20

  • How to recycle your Christmas tree

    03:33

  • Vatican says retired Pope Benedict's health has 'worsened'

    03:02

  • Buffalo public works commissioner describes city's conditions, plan for storm aftermath

    04:20

  • Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about past work experience, education

    02:29

  • Thousands left without power in Washington after attack on substations

    00:31

NBC News NOW

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried expected to plead not guilty to fraud charges

02:47

NBC News has learned that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to plead not guilty in a New York City district court, where he is facing a series of federal charges relating to his now bankrupt crypto company. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what charges Bankman-Fried is facing and what to expect from his legal team in court. Jan. 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried expected to plead not guilty to fraud charges

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia schools require students, teachers to wear masks after holiday break

    04:48

  • 63 Russian soldiers killed in New Year’s Eve attack on barracks

    03:56

  • Thousands gather in Vatican City as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state

    02:52

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy facing challenges securing votes to become speaker of the House

    03:36

  • Russia says its soldiers were killed in HIMARS attack on Donetsk

    00:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All