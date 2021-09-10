IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Full Special: ‘America Remembers 9/11: 20 Years Later’

01:45:17

Twenty years ago, America came under attack. Thousands of lives were lost, and the nation was forever changed. In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, NBC News NOW is going in depth with comprehensive special coverage. We'll hear heart-breaking stories from first responders, and survivors, emotional reaction from families who lost loved ones, and how the victims of that fateful day are still being remembered.Sept. 10, 2021

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All