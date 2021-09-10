Full Special: ‘America Remembers 9/11: 20 Years Later’
Twenty years ago, America came under attack. Thousands of lives were lost, and the nation was forever changed. In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, NBC News NOW is going in depth with comprehensive special coverage. We'll hear heart-breaking stories from first responders, and survivors, emotional reaction from families who lost loved ones, and how the victims of that fateful day are still being remembered.Sept. 10, 2021