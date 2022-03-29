Funding for uninsured Covid patients to receive free tests and treatment runs out
The Biden Administration says it may run out of money to buy enough booster shots just as the CDC greenlit more boosters for people 50 or older. This comes as federal emergency relief funds that cover the cost of Covid-19 testing for uninsured patients expired last week. March 29, 2022
