IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Western states face worst megadrought in more than 1,000 years

    03:20
  • Now Playing

    Funeral for Amir Locke to be held amid moratorium on no-knock warrants

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Texas files lawsuit against Biden administration over transportation mask mandate

    03:46

  • CDC director: ‘We want to give people a break’ from mask wearing

    03:56

  • Ukraine denies allegations it attacked Russian-backed separatists

    07:21

  • Growing concern over rise in Apple AirTag stalking 

    06:59

  • Taiwan top diplomat addresses threats of Russia-China alliance

    05:15

  • Black doctor sues Chase Bank for alleged discrimination

    04:47

  • At least 78 dead from mudslide in Rio de Janeiro

    01:56

  • Pennsylvania high school basketball team pays tribute to team manager

    01:38

  • San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response

    05:09

  • Coachella, Stagecoach festivals drop Covid restrictions

    00:17

  • Coast Guard suspends search for passengers in plane crash off coast of North Carolina

    00:15

  • Families of Sandy Hook victims reach landmark settlement with gunmaker Remington

    04:46

  • San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response

    04:39

  • Biden warns Russian invasion still possible despite drawback of troops from Ukrainian border

    05:36

  • Former Honduras president arrested, facing drug trafficking charges in U.S.

    01:49

  • Santa Fe Mayor addresses city’s climate change issues

    06:13

  • Louisville mayoral candidate survives targeted shooting

    03:13

  • U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports due to organized crime

    03:28

NBC News NOW

Funeral for Amir Locke to be held amid moratorium on no-knock warrants

03:29

The funeral for Amir Locke, who was shot and killed during a “no-knock” warrant executed by Minneapolis police, is being held today with Reverend Al Sharpton leading the service. NBC News’ Ron Allen explains what to expect from the ceremony and how city officials are responding to the death of Amir Locke. Feb. 17, 2022

  • Western states face worst megadrought in more than 1,000 years

    03:20
  • Now Playing

    Funeral for Amir Locke to be held amid moratorium on no-knock warrants

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Texas files lawsuit against Biden administration over transportation mask mandate

    03:46

  • CDC director: ‘We want to give people a break’ from mask wearing

    03:56

  • Ukraine denies allegations it attacked Russian-backed separatists

    07:21

  • Growing concern over rise in Apple AirTag stalking 

    06:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All