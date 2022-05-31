IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Funerals to begin one week after Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

    06:29
NBC News NOW

Funerals to begin one week after Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

06:29

The first funerals for the 19 children and two adults who were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, one week ago are set to begin today a day after President Biden said he’s committed to addressing gun violence in any way he can. NBC News’ Liz McLaughlin reports from Uvalde. May 31, 2022

    Funerals to begin one week after Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

    06:29
