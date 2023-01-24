IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Fyre Festival founder launches new venture

04:11

Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland, who served time for the failed festival, is now promoting his new venture. NBC’s Steven Romo has more as some of McFarland's former employees are already sounding the alarm over his latest project. Jan. 24, 2023

