IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gang leader threatens more violence if Haiti’s prime minister doesn’t resign
March 12, 202403:30
  • Now Playing

    Gang leader threatens more violence if Haiti’s prime minister doesn’t resign

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Brother of Princess Diana alleges physical and sexual abuse

    03:02

  • Growing mystery over royal photograph

    02:37

  • Ship carrying Gaza aid still in Cyprus

    02:05

  • Shaking event injures 50 on Boeing 787 flight

    02:11

  • Ship carrying aid for Gaza is stuck in Cyprus

    05:04

  • American man sentenced to life in prison for attacking two U.S. women in Germany, killing one

    00:40

  • China’s parliament ends with endorsing President Xi Jinping's agenda

    00:36

  • Photo agencies issue removal notice on photo of Kate, Princess of Wales

    00:29

  • An exclusive look at U.S. Marines training in the Arctic

    02:18

  • U.S. evacuates nonessential embassy employees out of Haiti

    01:51

  • Pope says Ukraine should have ‘courage of the white flag’ and negotiate with Russia

    01:10

  • New efforts underway to deliver food aid to Gaza

    02:02

  • Rare gray whale spotted 200 years after extinction in Atlantic

    07:31

  • Inside look at the National People’s Congress in Beijing

    03:07

  • Thousands around the world gather to mark International Women’s Day

    01:35

  • How the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is affecting children

    03:48

  • Gaza authorities say 5 killed by food aid pallet

    01:50

  • ‘We have nothing’: Hunger and desperation as insufficient aid arrives in Gaza

    02:14

  • Former Israeli PM disputes Biden’s claim that Israel can do more to get aid into Gaza

    08:37

NBC News NOW

Gang leader threatens more violence if Haiti’s prime minister doesn’t resign

03:30

Amid escalating gang violence in Haiti, a notorious gang leader known as “Barbecue” has threatened to carry out more violent acts if Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry doesn't answer calls to step down.March 12, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Gang leader threatens more violence if Haiti’s prime minister doesn’t resign

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Brother of Princess Diana alleges physical and sexual abuse

    03:02

  • Growing mystery over royal photograph

    02:37

  • Ship carrying Gaza aid still in Cyprus

    02:05

  • Shaking event injures 50 on Boeing 787 flight

    02:11

  • Ship carrying aid for Gaza is stuck in Cyprus

    05:04
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All