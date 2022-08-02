IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Garland announces Justice Department lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law

03:40

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department will be filing a lawsuit challenging Idaho's abortion law, arguing it violates federal law requiring medical providers to offer emergency medical treatment.Aug. 2, 2022

