IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Garland: Justice Department is working to 'secure all missing Americans'

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Derek Chauvin expected to survive prison stabbing after being seriously injured

    02:46

  • What it takes to be a college mascot

    02:28

  • Pope Francis being treated for lung inflammation

    02:39

  • Fourth round of hostages expected to be released by Hamas

    02:40

  • Activists look to put abortion rights on Missouri ballot

    04:08

  • Several more children sickened by fruit pouches tainted with lead

    02:48

  • Video captures mother saving toddler attacked by dog

    02:18

  • California couple’s fruit stand goes viral on TikTok for impressive cutting skills

    01:43

  • Irish prime minister condemns riots in Dublin after stabbing attack

    02:27

  • Biden primary challenger Dean Phillips won't run for re-election to Congress

    03:38

  • Biden: 'These hostages have been through a terrible ordeal'

    03:49

  • 13 women and children hostages back in Israel

    02:42

  • Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new sex assault allegations

    02:14

  • Full special report: Israeli hostages released by Hamas

    10:09

  • 13 Israeli hostages released amid temporary ceasefire

    06:56

  • 'We're hoping our family members will be released this week': Martin Fletcher

    04:53

  • Woman claims doctors in Mexico gave her unwanted implants

    04:29

  • 9 teenagers have been arrested for allegedly beating another teen to death

    01:57

  • New tech helps doctors diagnose rare genetic diseases in kids

    03:23

NBC News NOW

Garland: Justice Department is working to 'secure all missing Americans'

02:24

Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice is working to secure the release of all American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza. He also confirmed that the FBI is investigating whether the shooting of three Palestinian American students in Burlington, Vt., was a hate crime.Nov. 27, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Garland: Justice Department is working to 'secure all missing Americans'

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Derek Chauvin expected to survive prison stabbing after being seriously injured

    02:46

  • What it takes to be a college mascot

    02:28

  • Pope Francis being treated for lung inflammation

    02:39

  • Fourth round of hostages expected to be released by Hamas

    02:40

  • Activists look to put abortion rights on Missouri ballot

    04:08
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All