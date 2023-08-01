IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump indicted by the federal grand jury probing his effort to overturn the 2020 election

    Garland: Jack Smith 'followed the facts' in Trump probe

    Trump indicted in 2020 election interference investigation

  • The raw milk debate is pitting TikTokers and farmers against doctors

  • Biden keeps U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado

  • 'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud dies at 25

  • More than 100 trans men enter Italian pageant after contest bans trans women

  • The rebirth of the American chestnut

  • President Biden acknowledges 7th grandchild, daughter of Hunter

  • Employees of San Francisco's Anchor Brewing Company scramble to save business

  • Trump, De Oliveira and Nauta allegedly tried to delete video footage at Mar-a-lago

  • Third defendant added to Trump classified documents case

  • 2024 GOP candidates take aim at Biden’s alleged lack of relationship with granddaughter

  • Niger's presidential guard surrounds leader's home in apparent coup

  • Education Department opens civil rights inquiry into Harvard legacy admissions

  • TikTok star 'sassy trucker' arrested, stuck in Dubai over shouting altercation

  • Transgender swimmers to be included in 'open category' at competitions

  • Trevor Reed hurt while fighting in Ukraine war, after being released in Russian prisoner swap

  • Former player, attorney speak out in Northwestern hazing incidents

  • Keeping influencers honest: Why one watchdog is taking matters into her own hands

  • Obamas release statement on death of employee near Massachusetts home

Garland: Jack Smith 'followed the facts' in Trump probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke after former President Trump was indicted in a grand jury's investigation into election interference in the 2020 election. He assured special counsel Jack Smith and his team "followed the facts" when pursuing their case.Aug. 1, 2023

