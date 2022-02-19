IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Gay country singer releases second album 50 years later

    04:36
Gay country singer releases second album 50 years later

04:36

The ground for gay country music was broken back in 1973 with the creation of the band Lavender Country which played heartfelt songs about love and loss from a queer perspective. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Lavender Country singer Patrick Haggerty to discuss his second album 50 years in the making. Feb. 19, 2022

