Gay country singer releases second album 50 years later

The ground for gay country music was broken back in 1973 with the creation of the band Lavender Country which played heartfelt songs about love and loss from a queer perspective. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Lavender Country singer Patrick Haggerty to discuss his second album 50 years in the making. Feb. 19, 2022
