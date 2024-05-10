Gay couple files lawsuit against New York City for IVF benefits

- Now Playing
Gay couple files lawsuit against New York City for IVF benefits03:53
- UP NEXT
Virginia school board votes to return names of Confederate figures to schools01:47
Severe storms hit Florida after week of violent weather01:29
Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush money trial02:22
Severe solar storm will bring beauty in the sky and potential disruptions01:27
Solar storm may bring northern lights to U.S. but also disrupt communications05:46
Woman found living inside Michigan grocery store's sign02:11
Illinois man charged with hate crime after shooting neighbor01:39
Virginia school board approves a proposal to restore names of Confederate leaders02:07
3 children killed in apparent murder-suicide in Georgia01:28
New fallout after Biden threatens to withhold some weapons from Israel01:27
Police body cam video released in fatal police shooting of Florida man01:55
At least 10 killed in wave of severe weather01:52
Stormy Daniels faces blistering cross examination by Trump lawyer03:59
Women sue companies that make hair relaxers, claiming cancer risks02:43
Top border officials under investigation over ties to tequila maker01:59
Father sentenced 56 years to life in killing of daughter Harmony Montgomery01:41
Biden, Harris host Las Vegas Aces after WNBA win02:16
Family of Air Force airman fatally shot by Florida deputy calls for 'truth and transparency'03:21
California man accused of paying stranger to take care of child outside of bar02:19
- Now Playing
Gay couple files lawsuit against New York City for IVF benefits03:53
- UP NEXT
Virginia school board votes to return names of Confederate figures to schools01:47
Severe storms hit Florida after week of violent weather01:29
Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush money trial02:22
Severe solar storm will bring beauty in the sky and potential disruptions01:27
Solar storm may bring northern lights to U.S. but also disrupt communications05:46
Play All