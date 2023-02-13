IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Gen-Z and millennials opt for non-traditional engagement rings

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    Minnesota creates punny tradition of naming snowplows

    01:41

  • CDC report shows teen girls experiencing more sadness and violence

    02:09

  • Police officer among 8 struck by U-Haul truck in Brooklyn

    03:57

  • Colorado officer dies days after falling from bridge during chase

    01:52

  • Vermont officials warn of unsafe ice on Lake Champlain

    01:48

  • Water safety tops concerns near Ohio derailment site

    01:25

  • Collision triggers deadly Texas train derailment

    01:21

  • Forbes announces its top entertainment earners of 2022

    03:17

  • Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about family’s finances, testimony shows

    04:05

  • U.S. investigates three flying objects shot down in North American airspace

    08:05

  • Disappointed Philadelphia Eagles fans take to the streets

    00:50

  • Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate Super Bowl win

    01:20

  • Watch: Dogs take a stroll down the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

    01:10

  • Arizona man charged after appearing to harass Native American performers

    04:59

  • Body cam video shows deadly arrest of North Carolina man

    01:57

  • Woman convicted of trying kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake

    02:17

  • DA reviewing all cases involving officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder

    02:55

  • Google, Microsoft announce plans to incorporate AI into search engines

    01:59

  • Unidentified object near Alaska shot down by U.S. fighter pilot

    02:19

NBC News NOW

Gen-Z and millennials opt for non-traditional engagement rings

02:40

More and more couples are moving away from diamonds as the traditional engagement rock. NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah has more on why some are choosing other precious stones or even ditching the ring altogether. Feb. 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Gen-Z and millennials opt for non-traditional engagement rings

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    Minnesota creates punny tradition of naming snowplows

    01:41

  • CDC report shows teen girls experiencing more sadness and violence

    02:09

  • Police officer among 8 struck by U-Haul truck in Brooklyn

    03:57

  • Colorado officer dies days after falling from bridge during chase

    01:52

  • Vermont officials warn of unsafe ice on Lake Champlain

    01:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All