Gen-Z and millennials opt for non-traditional engagement rings

- Now Playing
Gen-Z and millennials opt for non-traditional engagement rings02:40
- UP NEXT
Minnesota creates punny tradition of naming snowplows01:41
CDC report shows teen girls experiencing more sadness and violence02:09
Police officer among 8 struck by U-Haul truck in Brooklyn03:57
Colorado officer dies days after falling from bridge during chase01:52
Vermont officials warn of unsafe ice on Lake Champlain01:48
Water safety tops concerns near Ohio derailment site01:25
Collision triggers deadly Texas train derailment01:21
Forbes announces its top entertainment earners of 202203:17
Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about family’s finances, testimony shows04:05
U.S. investigates three flying objects shot down in North American airspace08:05
Disappointed Philadelphia Eagles fans take to the streets00:50
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate Super Bowl win01:20
Watch: Dogs take a stroll down the catwalk at New York Fashion Week01:10
Arizona man charged after appearing to harass Native American performers04:59
Body cam video shows deadly arrest of North Carolina man01:57
Woman convicted of trying kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake02:17
DA reviewing all cases involving officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder02:55
Google, Microsoft announce plans to incorporate AI into search engines01:59
Unidentified object near Alaska shot down by U.S. fighter pilot02:19
- Now Playing
Gen-Z and millennials opt for non-traditional engagement rings02:40
- UP NEXT
Minnesota creates punny tradition of naming snowplows01:41
CDC report shows teen girls experiencing more sadness and violence02:09
Police officer among 8 struck by U-Haul truck in Brooklyn03:57
Colorado officer dies days after falling from bridge during chase01:52
Vermont officials warn of unsafe ice on Lake Champlain01:48
Play All