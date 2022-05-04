IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Could the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade change the final ruling?

    03:38

  • How the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak is dividing public opinion

    03:36
  • Now Playing

    Gen-Z organization takes to social media to shut down anti-abortion websites

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Some Ukrainians evacuate Mariupol steel plant as E.U. announces new sanctions on Russia

    05:23

  • How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling

    07:04

  • Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

    03:39

  • Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak

    08:35

  • Bill Gates opens up about divorce and infidelity accusations 

    04:50

  • Amber Heard's personal nurse testifies in defamation trial

    03:23

  • Uber driver's kindness goes viral after helping influencer who was robbed

    02:04

  • Murder of young woman sparks outrage against Mexican gender violence crisis

    03:45

  • Ryan wins Ohio Senate nomination, DeWine nominee for governor, NBC News projects

    04:42

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade would affect access to abortions

    02:15

  • What’s next in process for draft opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade

    01:50

  • How Biden's stance on abortion has evolved over 50 years

    02:08

  • How a gay psychiatrist's 1972 speech changed the course of LGBTQ history

    08:21

  • Why reliance on abortion rights matter in Roe v. Wade debate

    01:44

  • Ukrainian evacuees from Mariupol arriving in Zaporizhzhia

    02:41

  • Leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

    05:38

  • Ohio Senate primary serves as test of Trump influence

    03:53

NBC News NOW

Gen-Z organization takes to social media to shut down anti-abortion websites

03:02

The Supreme Court leak on its potential abortion ruling has sent the internet into a frenzy, with many taking to social media to organize protests and fundraise for abortion clinics, but one group is using their platforms to take down anti-abortion websites. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt has the details. May 4, 2022

  • Could the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade change the final ruling?

    03:38

  • How the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak is dividing public opinion

    03:36
  • Now Playing

    Gen-Z organization takes to social media to shut down anti-abortion websites

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Some Ukrainians evacuate Mariupol steel plant as E.U. announces new sanctions on Russia

    05:23

  • How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling

    07:04

  • Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

    03:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All