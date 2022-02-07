General Motors to invest $7 billion in manufacturing electric vehicles
04:57
General Motors is set to invest $7 billion in electric vehicles, aiming to deliver 400,000 electric cars in North America by the end of 2023. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach explains whether GM will be able to keep up with demand and how it could impact the economy in Michigan and around the country. Feb. 7, 2022
Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slur in past podcasts
03:56
Now Playing
General Motors to invest $7 billion in manufacturing electric vehicles
04:57
UP NEXT
Two cruise ships seized in the Bahamas over unpaid fuel expenses
04:14
18 people rescued after ice floe drifts into Lake Erie
00:22
Hundreds protest police killing of Amir Locke in Minneapolis
03:43
Jury selection to begin in hate crime trial of two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing