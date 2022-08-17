IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    General who oversaw Afghanistan withdrawal says mission was 'doomed from the start' 

General who oversaw Afghanistan withdrawal says mission was 'doomed from the start' 

Nearly one year after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the commander of U.S. troops at the time is speaking out in an NBC News exclusive. General Frank McKenzie lead the withdrawal mission and says it was “doomed from the start” as 13 Americans were killed in the botched plans to leave the Bagram Air Base. NBC News’ Courtney Kube reports. Aug. 17, 2022

