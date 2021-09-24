As the largest growing population in America, the Hispanic American experience encapsulates many meanings. Generation LatinX, a special hosted by NBC News’ Morgan Radford, spotlights the experience of Latinos in America in 2021 – from the growing political and economic power of this community to discussions of race and gender identity. Guests include actor, Laz Alonso; singer, actress & author, Amara La Negra; Former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.); former senior advisor to Bernie Sanders and political consultant, Chuck Rocha; Author of “Finding LatinX,” Paola Ramos; writer, Rosalyn Damiana Lake Montero; Author of “Inventing Latinos,” Laura Gomez; and NBC Latino reporter, Nicole Acevedo.Sept. 24, 2021