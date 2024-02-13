IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Generous customer leaves behind $10K tip at Michigan restaurant

01:53

Workers at the Mason Jar Cafe in Benton Harbor, Mich., were stunned and tearful after a customer left behind a $10,000 tip on a $32 bill. NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports that the patron, who was in town for a funeral, also wanted to pay tribute to his late friend with a generous act of kindness.Feb. 13, 2024

