WATCH LIVE: All aboard presumed dead after Titan debris was found, Coast Guard says

NBC News NOW

George Santos' family members guaranteed his bail

02:27

The father and aunt of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., were two guarantors of his $500,000 bond after he was charged with more than a dozen federal crimes. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill.June 22, 2023

